Almost 19,000 people, 13,600 cars transit border crossing points in past 24 hours

Almost 19,000 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, and 13,000 cars transited Romania's border crossing points in the past 24 hours.

"On the entrance lane, there were approximately 9,400 persons with 7,000 means of transport and on the exit lane 9,600 persons with 6,600 means of transport. During this period, the surveillance and control team of the state border is supplemented, both at the border crossing points and on the border strip. In the same interval of time, at the border with Hungary, approximately 10,800 persons and 8,400 means of transport showed up for control formalities, out of which approximately 5,700 persons with 5,100 means of transport on the entrance to the country," the Press Office of the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF) informed.Every day, approximately 4,400 border policemen are on duty, most of them at the border check points, the IGPF mentioned.Information regarding the situation of the border crossing points open to international traffic can be found on the Trafic Online app, available at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/.