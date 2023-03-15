Almost 237 million RON, allocated by government to organizations belonging to national minorities

On Wednesday, the executive allocated, by decision, the sum of 236.75 million RON to the 19 organizations of citizens belonging to national minorities represented in the Romanian Parliament and members of the Council of National Minorities.

According to a statement from the Government, the financial assistance will allow them to hold cultural and scientific events, seminars, colloquia, debates, symposia and will offer citizens belonging to national minorities the opportunity to express themselves in fields such as culture, religion, education.

At the same time, the amount of 4.893 million RON is allocated to the Department for Interethnic Relations (DRI) for interethnic activities and projects, promoting cultural, linguistic, religious identity and the rights of citizens belonging to national minorities, as well as combating intolerance.

DRI centralizes the amounts requested by the organizations belonging to national minorities on a monthly basis, the quoted source adds.