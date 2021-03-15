Almost 40% drop in automobile sales in Romania, after first two months of 2021 (APIA)

The sales of new automobiles in Romania has dropped by almost 40% during the first two months of this year, in comparison with the similar interval of 2020, according to the data published on Monday, by the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA).

On the national market, after which, during the last 4 months of the year 2020, there were registered growths of vehicle registration, the year 2021 debuted with a significant drop in January (-46.6%), followed by a less important one (-18.8%) in February.

The top brands (automobiles + commercial vehicles), after two months in 2021, is led by Dacia, with 2,443 units, followed by Ford (1,832 units), Toyota (1,418), Hyundai (1,298), Volkswagen (1,110), Skoda (1,102), Mercedez Benz (938), Renault (921), BMW (629) and Suzuki (552).According to the source, automobiles (which represent 78% of the total market) have registered, during February 2021, a volume of 6,815 units, with 21.6% smaller than the similar month of 2020. On the ensemble of the first two months of this year there was a general drop of 39.6%, reported to the similar period of the last year.

