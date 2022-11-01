Almost 77,000 people enter Romania on Monday, including about 7,500 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Monday, 76,618 people entered Romania, through border checkpoints across the country, of whom 7,508 were Ukrainian nationals, a decrease of almost 15% compared to the previous day.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 160,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with more than 45,000 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the outbound and on the inbound.As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,722,117 Ukrainian citizens entered our country.On Monday, 15 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country and 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.