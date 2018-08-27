 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ambassador Andrew Noble: Working on new strategic partnership between UK and Romania

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Andrew Noble

United Kingdom Ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble announced on Tuesday that a new strategic partnership is in the works between his country and Romania, specifying that the current one must be "improved and modernised." 


We are working with the Romanian Government for a new strategic partnership between the UK and Romania. We already have a partnership, but it must be improved and modernised for today's concerns. We need a strategic partnership that first and foremost addresses the challenges of a new Europe and I am referring, obviously, to the Brexit issue, which will be a very important matter, Andrew Noble told his first press conference since taking office as ambassador of the UK in Bucharest. 

Ambassador Andrew Noble tabled the copies of the letters of credence with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and will present the original documents to President Klaus Iohannis in the upcoming period, according to the British Embassy in Bucharest.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.