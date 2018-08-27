Ambassador Andrew Noble: Working on new strategic partnership between UK and Romania

United Kingdom Ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble announced on Tuesday that a new strategic partnership is in the works between his country and Romania, specifying that the current one must be "improved and modernised."

We are working with the Romanian Government for a new strategic partnership between the UK and Romania. We already have a partnership, but it must be improved and modernised for today's concerns. We need a strategic partnership that first and foremost addresses the challenges of a new Europe and I am referring, obviously, to the Brexit issue, which will be a very important matter, Andrew Noble told his first press conference since taking office as ambassador of the UK in Bucharest.Ambassador Andrew Noble tabled the copies of the letters of credence with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and will present the original documents to President Klaus Iohannis in the upcoming period, according to the British Embassy in Bucharest.