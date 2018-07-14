Ambassador Ertas: Turkey aware of int'l partners' criticism which when constructive taken into account

Turkey is aware of the criticism by its international partners and when constructive, it takes them into account, on Sunday said the ambassador of Turkey to Romania, Osman Koray Ertas in a news conference two years after the attempted coup d'état.

When asked about the direction his country is currently heading, given that Turkey was a model for the states involved in the Arab Spring movement, the diplomat said: "We have no ambition to be a model to any country." Yet, he added that the Turks are proud to be "a majority Muslim country aspiring to democratic values.""The Turkish democracy was a victor over this attempted coup d'état," said Osman Koray Ertas.Ambassador Ertas stressed that sometimes presenting the facts during that attempt on 15 July 2016 was drawn out of context and appreciated Romania's stance to support the democratically elected gov't of Turkey," at the attempted coup moment.He said that his country is facing several challenges, the refugee crisis among them, and also the fact that it is "the only NATO country that is fighting at least three terrorist groups, Daesh included."As for the proposal voiced by the French president Emmanuel Macron for a EU-Turkey partnership to be carried out, Osman Koray Ertas said: "Turkey's strategic goal is to be a member of the European Union, so any privileged-type partnership as president Macron suggested is not welcome on our behalf.