Ambassador Jiang Yu: There is huge collaboration potential between China and Romania

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania, Jiang Yu, on an official visit to Galati, said on Tuesday, at a meeting with local authorities, that there is a "huge" potential for collaboration between China and Romania, even if compared to other countries in Central and Eastern Europe this collaboration is "relatively backward".

I believe that there is a huge space and a huge potential for collaboration between us in the future, first of all in trade and investment. China is the most important trading partner in Asia, but compared to the countries around Romania in Central and Eastern Europe, the collaborative relationship between the two countries is relatively backward. Trade between China and Hungary, the Czech Republic and other countries in Central and Eastern Europe is much greater than with Romania. According to last year's statistics, bilateral trade reached 6.68 billion US dollars. We can cooperate more on importing agri-food products from Romania to China. Although this is a relatively sensitive topic, we very much want to broaden the importation of agri-food products from Romania, to balance bilateral trade, the Chinese official said.

The ambassador specified that she visited more than half of Romania and identified with the local authorities opportunities for collaboration in the field of transport infrastructure, ports, road and river transport, as well as logistics.

Present at the meeting, the mayor of Galati, Ionut Pucheanu, presented some of the opportunities that the city on the Danube can offer to Chinese business partners.

Jiang Yu said that Chinese companies are interested in the ports and commercial area of Galati and that they are working on signing a memorandum for the mutual recognition of diplomas in higher education.

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania, Jiang Yu, on an official visit to Galati, was received by Prefect Dorin Otrocol, Mayor Ionut Pucheanu and the deputy chairman of the Galati County Council, Florinel Gasparotti.