Ambassador of Israel in Bucharest: We were attacked by one of the most barbaric forces

The ambassador of the State of Israel in Bucharest, Reuven Azar, said on Thursday that the Israeli people were attacked by one of the most "ferocious, barbaric and savage forces in the world".

"I thank the Romanian people, the Romanian state, the Romanian Government for this support for the people of Israel. We are in a very difficult moment in our history. We were attacked by one of the most ferocious, barbaric and savage forces in the world, by an organization that has no limits, which kills innocent civilians, families, children, taking hostages, burning people alive (...), even worse than ISIS. I want to thank all Romanians for the tens of thousands of messages of support that I've received, for volunteers, thousands of volunteers who decided to go and help the State of Israel. We are united, we are determined, we will fight this evil, because without fighting this evil we all are in danger, no only the people of Israel, but also the people of the Middle East and all peace lovers in the world," said Reuven Azar, present at the event organized by the Embassy of the State of Israel in Romania in the Parcul Izvor (near the Parliament Palace, ed. n.) in Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

Several hundred people gathered on Thursday, in Parcul Izvor, in a demonstration of support for the population of Israel, following the Hamas attacks of the last few days.

When asked about the event, the ambassador replied that the idea of organizing the demonstration came after several phone calls received from people who wanted to show their support.