Ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest: Friday, technical consultations regarding works on Bystroe Canal

The Ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest, Ihor Prokopchuk, informed on Thursday that technical consultations will take place on Friday with the Romanian side in connection with the works carried out on the Bastroe Canal.

"There were a series of steps that were taken by both sides in connection with the activities carried out by Ukraine to maintain the waterway. We established an official communication between the two Foreign Ministries. There were exchanges of information regarding the nature of the works on which we have done. We have received a request to measure the works that Ukraine has carried out, and this request is under construction. (...) In the meantime, it is necessary to have technical consultations at the specialist level regarding the works that Ukraine has carried out and I am very pleased to tell you that these consultations will take place tomorrow," the ambassador declared, on Thursday, in Parliament.

According to him, the meeting "will be a good opportunity for those involved, professionals, who understand, to exchange concrete information about the works carried out and about the next steps".

Ihor Prokopchuk stated that on the Ukrainian side, the consultations will be led by the minister of Infrastructure, who will be accompanied by a multidisciplinary team.

"We expect the Romanian side to participate with representatives from several qualified institutions", added the ambassador.AGERPRES