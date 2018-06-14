Ambassador Ramis, about cartoon in 'Charlie Hebdo': Magazine does not embody French public opinion

The satirical magazine 'Charlie Hebdo' "does not embody in any way the sentiment of the French public opinion", the freedom of speech and freedom of the press being fundamental principles of the French Republic, French Ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis told AGERPRES.

Recently, 'Charlie Hebdo' released cartoon with Romanian tennis player Simona Halep lifting the Roland Garros trophy and shouting "Scrap metal!"."Simona Halep's historic victory at Roland Garros represents an immense pride reason for the French Embassy, that sees in her a beautiful, strong symbol, only months before the opening of the Romania-France Season. This Season will allow us to renew and consolidate ties between Romania and France in all domains, including the sports one," Ramis underscores.The French diplomat also refers to the freedom of the press principle."Whatever one might think of these cartoons, I should point out that the freedom of speech and the freedom of the press are fundamental principles of the French Republic. This magazine only reflects the author's view and in no way does it embody the sentiment of the French public opinion," the French Ambassador adds.