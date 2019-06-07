Ambassador Ramis: 'The Caravan of Studies in France' has been a great success

"Caravan of Studies in France" has been very successful; it has travelled 19 cities in Romania, and more than 4,000 kilometres to meet over 2,000 pupils and students, French ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis said on Friday.

"The Caravan of Studies "has been a great success. (...) I believe it has allowed us to reaffirm the ties between France and Romania, to strengthen our friendship," Ramis said at a press conference on the final stage of this project - the caravan reaching the Bucharest University of Polytechnics.According to the ambassador, the caravan was "a very original thing" and unfolded under the France-Romania Season programme.Ramis specified that France wants to re-establish itself as the destination of choice for Romanian students in 2020 and 2021."This caravan is part of the series of actions we undertake for Franco-Romanian co-operation in the field of sciences," Ramis said.She added that France is Romania's first partner in university and research areas and that there are about 600 co-operation agreements between the two countries. Moreover, Ramis mentioned that France is the third destination of choice for Romanian students.According to the diplomat, knowing French in addition to English offers career opportunities in Romania and internationally. She said that French is the third largely spoken language in the world for business purposes, so it is important in the social and economic areas.Ramis added that studies in France or in the French-speaking countries offer important career opportunities.Andrei Tarnea, commissioner general of the Romania-France Season, said that Romania existing as it is now is due to the political will of its elites, with support from France, but also thanks to a number of engineers who built the country. He said the "Caravan of Studies in France" project opens the doors to a global perspective in a world that is now global and where technology often makes a difference."The aim of the caravan is not to export talents (...) Most Romanians who have studied elsewhere have been successful in Romania, Romanian companies, and the Romanian administration," he said, noting that not only Romanians go to France to study, but Romania is a destination for French students as well.