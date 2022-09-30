Ambassador Uffe Balslev, present at the opening of a garment factory with Danish capital in Botosani

The ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark in Romania, Uffe Balslev, participated, on Friday, in northern Botosani, at the opening of a garment factory of a company with Danish capital, the representatives of Botosani City Hall announced.

According to them, the mayor of Botosani, Cosmin Andrei, partaking in the event, expressed his satisfaction with the creation of a new production capacity in the municipality he administers.

"At the meeting, the mayor of Botosani, Cosmin Andrei, welcomed this initiative, expressing at the same time his confidence that the tradition of the skilled labour force in the field of light industry and clothing that exists in Botosani will successfully face the requirements of the prestigious Danish company. In his speech, the mayor emphasized the importance of the opening of this production unit and the newly created jobs," specified the Botosani City Hall officials.

The garment factory in Botosani currently has approximately 150 employees. The Danish company has 11 production units in the world. Founded in the 1980s, the Danish company produces both sports equipment and furniture.