Ambassadors attend ceremony of commemoration of Bulgarian, French, German fallen troops, civlians in WWI

The troops who have fallen in the World War I, alongside the civilian victims of war and violence were commemorated on Sunday in Bucharest by the ambassadors of Bulgaria, Todor Churov, Germany, Cord Meier-Klodt and France, Michele Ramis.

On this occasion, recalling the kick off moment of the WWI, but also the '90s conflicts in former Yugoslavia, ambassador Churov said his country supports the necessity to integrate the Western Balkans' countries within the European Union, for the stability and development of the European continent.In his turn, ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt spoke about the "joint responsibility to do whatever it takes to prevent such events repeat in Europe". He reminded that this year it is 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, hence our country, Romania, has firstly joined the NATO, then the EU, within which it became a close partner and held in 2019 for the first time the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.Ambassador Meier-Klodt also stressed on the nowadays common Europe which is full of populist, nationalist and anti-European currents, with a "me first" approach instead of "us together", thus suggesting easy answers to complex questions related to our globalised world where the durable solutions can only be found through a multilateral approach.The French ambassador Michele Ramis brought to mind the honour, courage and bravery of the troops, saying that France hails all of the allied nations who participated in the same fight, adding that yesterday's enemies are today's allies and the French, Romanians, Bulgarians and Germans are involved together in the same operations.The commemoration ceremonies took place at the Bulgarian and German Squares of the Pro Patria Cemetery and then at the French Square of the Bellu Military Cemetery, both in Bucharest.