AmCham President: Fiscal amnesty without justified ground creates major imbalance, encourages unhealthy behaviour

President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) Ionut Simion stated on Thursday that a major imbalance and the encouragement of an unhealthy behavior would be created when bringing a fiscal amnesty through which someone's debt is to be erased without a justified ground.

"If a fiscal amnesty is to be given know, that means a fiscal amnesty is expected to be given later as well: 'Let's not pay!' The business milieu doesn't endorse fiscal amnesty except in well justified cases, which have an economic meaning and stimulate the correct behavior of contributors and not opportunities. I militated for amnesty in 2015 in the context in which the law was contradictory. The Fiscal Code said something, while the rules said something else. A bridge was needed. Those who received 15 lei in allowance had to pay 50 lei contribution to social health insurance. That was the law, you were paying at the level of the minimum wage. Those were moments and reasons why we, the business milieu, endorsed the need of a fiscal amnesty," Simion stated.

At the beginning of June, the Public Finance Minister stated that the financial restructuring project (the fiscal amnesty) will be publicly presented "this week or the next," being a measure that should be taken as soon as possible in order to produce effects in the economy.

"The financial restructuring, I promised and yes, it is a measure which I believe it will be of great help in the economy. A piece of legislation's draft already exists, it has been worked on it, we will also discuss with Mrs President [head of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration - ANAF Mirela Calugareanu, ed. n.], now we should see what still needs to be done. There are several variants. My colleagues came up with all sort of proposals in this regard. We said that in May, we will, at least, present the project publicly. We will have to come out, if not this week, than, the next week, we will have to come out and present [it] publicly," Finance Minister Teodorovici stated.