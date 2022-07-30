Ana Bogdan qualifies in WTA tournament's final, in Warsaw

The Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the first time in the final of a WTA tournament, on Saturday, in Warsaw, after defeating Katerina Baindl (Ukraine) in the penultimate act, 7-5 7-5.

Ana Bogdan (29 years old, 108 WTA), who had not reached the final of a WTA 250 tournament since 2018, when she reached the penultimate act at two consecutive tournaments, Monterrey and Bogota, prevailed after two hours and 13 minutes.

The Romanian took advantage of the 8 double mistakes made by Baindl (28 years old, 190 WTA), Ana reaching the final without a set lost in Warsaw (a USD 251,750 tournament).

The two players are now tied in the head-to-head matches, 2-2. Ana also won in 2016 in qualifying for Mallorca, 7-6 (4) 6-0, and Katerina won last year in the finals in Budapest, 4-6 6-4 6-2, and in qualifying in Linz, 7-6 (2) 6-4.

Ana Bogdan, followed from the lodge by her partner, Simone Tempestini, the rallies en-titre champion of Romania, has secured a USD 19,750 cheque and 180 WTA points, and in the final will meet the winner between Caroline Garcia (France), the fifth favorite, and Jasmine Paolini (Italy), head of the series number ten.AGERPRES