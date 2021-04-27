Anca Dragu: Romania ranks second to last in EU in terms of gender equality index

Romania ranks second to last in the European Union (EU) in terms of the gender equality index, with 54.4 points out of 100, President of the Romanian Senate, Anca Dragu said in an online conference on Tuesday, reports agerpres.

"We have a lot to say about gender equality and we have to look in terms of the surrounding countries, the European Union, the wide world. If we make more comparisons we will do better in some areas, less well in others. Indeed, the European Union as a whole is on the economic and social axis the most advanced in terms of gender equality, but within the Union things are quite different. I was looking at the gender equality index for 2020 where out of 100 Romania has a little more than half, 54.4 points, and we are in the penultimate place, followed by Hungary and Greece. The European average is 68 points, so, much higher. We have made progress in gender equality in 2020, compared to 2010, with an increase of more than four points, but we still have a lot to do to reach our neighbours. Of course, the most advanced countries are Sweden, Denmark, France. In fact, France has made great progress compared to 2010. In 2015, they had specific legislation for gender equality, including the feminization of certain functions," said Dragu.

She mentioned that she hopes that the feminization of trades in Romania will become a normal thing at some point.Dragu emphasized that women do not go to the political zone, because "they are not very welcome" and because "there is a mentality that we have to fight with."Future Energy Leaders (FEL) Romania, the youth program of the Romanian National Committee of the World Energy Council organizes on Tuesday the conference on "Women in Energy: gender diversity in the energy sector."