ANCOM: Fixed internet connections, up 7pct in Romania, in 2018; over 10mln mobile connections, 4G

The number of fixed internet connections in Romania reached 5.1 million at the end of 2018, 7 percent more than in the previous year, while in the case of mobile internet, 4G connections have exceeded 10 million, an annual increase of 27 percent, according to statistics published on Monday by the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM), writes Agerpres.

According to the statistical data report, at the end of 2018 the number of 4G connections was 10.1 million, up 27 percent from the previous year, and the share is 51 percent of the total mobile internet connections.

Moreover, together with 3G connections, there were 17.2 million high-speed mobile internet connections in Romania at the end of last year, or nearly 90 percent of the total 19.9 million mobile internet connections.

The average mobile internet traffic doubled in 2018 to 2.6 GB / month / inhabitant, with 2018 being the second consecutive year of this trend.

Depending on the number of active mobile internet connections, the market leader had a market share of 40 percent, the main competitor of 25 percent, while the rest of the suppliers accounted for 35 percent.

According to the cited source, the number of fixed internet connections in Romania exceeded 5 million, reaching 5.1 million by the end of 2018, 7 percent more than in the previous year, due to the robust growth, by 16 percent, of fixed internet connections at a very high speed, of at least 100 Mbps and the reduction of those that provide speeds of less than 100 Mbps. Thus, the share of high-speed connections (at least 100Mbps) reached 69 percent at the end of last year.

Official data shows that via fixed internet, there was a traffic of 25 GB / month / inhabitant in 2018, up 15 percent over the previous year. Last year, the fixed internet coverage rate per 100 households was 62 percent at national level, 74 percent in urban areas, and 46 percent in rural areas.

"The urban-rural gap is further closing. The number of fixed internet connections in rural areas has reached 1.6 million, an annual increase of 13 percent in 2018, while urban connections have increased by 4 percent to 3.5 million. 40 percent of rural internet connections allowed speeds above 100 Mbps," ANCOM notes.

Depending on the number of fixed internet connections registered at the end of 2018, the market leader had a market share of 51 percent, the main competitor stood at 23 percent, and the other suppliers accounted for 26 percent.

The statistical data report on the Romanian electronic communications market for 2018 is carried out by ANCOM on the basis of the statistical data reported half-yearly by the providers that have the obligation to transmit to the Authority the values of the indicators corresponding to the categories of services according to Decision no. 333/2013.