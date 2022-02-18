Andreea Grecu will be Romanian flag bearer at Beijing Olympics closing ceremony

Andreea Grecu, participant in the women's monobob and two-woman bob events at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, will be the flagbearer of Romania's delegation, on Sunday, at the ceremony to close the games which will take place at 20:00 hrs (14:00 EET), on the Beijing National Stadium (also known as the Bird's Nest), announced, on Friday, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee on its Facebook page.

Andreea took 12th place in the women's monobob event at the 2022 games, and Friday and Saturday will be the pilot of the two-women bob, of which Katharina Wick is also part of.

Andreea Grecu turned 27 years old on January 10, is registered with CSA Steaua and is the European vicechampion in adults' two-women's bob in 2020. She was world champion in juniors in 2018 and took silver in 2019, also in two-women bob. She is at her third attendance at the Olympic Games, after Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

At the opening ceremony on February 4, the flagbearers of Romania's delegation were Raluca Stramaturaru (luge) and Paul Pepene (cross-country skiing), Agerpres informs.