 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Andrei Baciu: Vaccines protect us from new SARS-CoV-2 strains as well

Facebook
Andrei Baciu

Vaccines protect us from the new SARS-CoV-2 strains as well, Secretary of State with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu informed on Monday, quoting a British study.

"Vaccines protect us from the new SARS-CoV-2 strains! A British study published in "The Lancet" medical journal shows that fully vaccinated persons with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca serums have developed antibodies capable to neutralise the Delta (India) strain of the novel coronavirus," Baciu writes on his Facebook page.

According to the Secretary of State, it is important that the body produces the necessary antibodies and detects this coronavirus mutation.

"Unfortunately, in Romania there have already been 35 persons infected with the Delta strain of the SARS-CoV-2," Andrei Baciu also says.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.