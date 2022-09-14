Annual amounts for Romania's OECD accession process, between 3.5 and 5 million euros

The annual amounts for Romania's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) range between 3.5 and 5 million euros, stated, on Wednesday, the Secretary of State for Romania's accession to the OECD with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Luca Niculescu.

"It depends on how long the accession process will be. The annual amounts are somewhere between 3.5 and 5 million euros - to give a very wide range," said Luca Niculescu, at the Victoria Palace, after the government meeting.

He stated that the first installment for the OECD accession process was paid on September 1st, with the second one to be paid by January 1st. Niculescu showed that the money comes from the MAE budget, with the necessary supplement from the Ministry of Finance.

The government approved, in Wednesday's meeting, a memorandum on Romania's accession to the OECD.

According to the Secretary of State Luca Niculescu, joining the OECD is an objective of strategic importance for Romania.

"After joining NATO and the EU, it is the most important strategic objective for Romania," emphasized Niculescu, and in the process of joining the OECD, Romania will submit an initial memorandum.

"A path full of challenges awaits us. The next step is the submission of a so-called initial memorandum, this means a document written by Romania that includes a self-assessment of how the legislation, policies and practices in Romania align with the legal instruments of the OECD, and here we are talking about more than 230 such instruments. There will be a lot of work, however - be warned - we are not starting from scratch. Over the last years, many ministries, many institutions have participated in OECD activities and have become familiar with the organization's actions," highlighted the secretary of state.AGERPRES