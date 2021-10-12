 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Annual inflation in Romania rises to 6.3pct in September 2021

inflatie curs

Annual inflation in Romania rose to 6.3% in September 2021, from 5.3% in August, as prices for non-food goods rose by 8.71%, by 4.26% for food, and by 3.75% for services, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to INS, consumer prices in September 2021 increased by 0.8% on a monthly basis. Inflation at the beginning of the year (September 2021 versus December 2020) is 5.6%, while the September 2021 annual inflation rate reached 6.3%.

Average consumer prices in the last 12 months (October 2020 - September 2021) as against the previous 12 months (October 2019 - September 2020) were up 3.6%, Agerpres informs.

Also, the harmonised index of consumer prices in September 2021 versus August 2021 is 100.83%.

According to the INS, the September 2021 annual inflation rate calculated against the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 5.2%. The average rate of consumer prices in the last 12 months (October 2020 - September 2021) as against the previous 12 months (October 2019 - September 2020) on the basis of the HICP is 2.9%.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has upwardly adjusted its inflation forecast to 5.6% by the end of 2021, according to a presentation made in August by BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.