Annual inflation in Romania rises to 6.3pct in September 2021

Annual inflation in Romania rose to 6.3% in September 2021, from 5.3% in August, as prices for non-food goods rose by 8.71%, by 4.26% for food, and by 3.75% for services, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to INS, consumer prices in September 2021 increased by 0.8% on a monthly basis. Inflation at the beginning of the year (September 2021 versus December 2020) is 5.6%, while the September 2021 annual inflation rate reached 6.3%.

Average consumer prices in the last 12 months (October 2020 - September 2021) as against the previous 12 months (October 2019 - September 2020) were up 3.6%, Agerpres informs.

Also, the harmonised index of consumer prices in September 2021 versus August 2021 is 100.83%.

According to the INS, the September 2021 annual inflation rate calculated against the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 5.2%. The average rate of consumer prices in the last 12 months (October 2020 - September 2021) as against the previous 12 months (October 2019 - September 2020) on the basis of the HICP is 2.9%.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has upwardly adjusted its inflation forecast to 5.6% by the end of 2021, according to a presentation made in August by BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu.