Annual inflation rate rises to 3.2% in April

The annual inflation rate rose to 3.2% in April this year, from 3.1% in March, given that the price of non-food goods rose by 5.21%, food goods by 0.76%, and services by 2.61%, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

"Consumer prices in April 2021, compared to March 2021, increased by 0.5%. The inflation rate at the beginning of the year (April 2021 compared to December 2020) is 2.6%. The annual inflation rate in April 2021, compared to April 2020, is 3.2%. The average rate of consumer prices in the last 12 months (May 2020 - April 2021) compared to the previous 12 months (May 2019 - April 2020) is 2.6%," the INS release informs.

According to the INS, the harmonized index of consumer prices in April 2021, compared to March 2021, is 100.42%. The annual inflation rate in April 2021 compared to April 2020 calculated on the basis of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 2.7%. The average rate of consumer prices in the last 12 months (May 2020 - April 2021) compared to the previous 12 months (May 2019 - April 2020) determined on the basis of the HICP is 2.2%.The National Bank of Romania (BNR) estimates inflation at 2% at the end of the first quarter of this year, 2.2% at the end of the second quarter and 2.4% at the end of the third quarter. At the end of the year, inflation is estimated at 2.5%.