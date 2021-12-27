Another 13 infection cases with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 confirmed in Romania

Another 13 cases of infection with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been confirmed in Romania, the Health Ministry (MS) announces on Monday.

According to the Ministry, 10 of the infected persons are from Bucharest, two from Ilfov County and one from Galati County.The persons infected with the Omicron strain (5 men, 7 women and one child) are aged between 14 and 89, and 7 of them are not vaccinated against COVID-19.A number of 38 cases of infection with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been confirmed in Romania so far.