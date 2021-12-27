 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Another 13 infection cases with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 confirmed in Romania

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
covid coronavirus

Another 13 cases of infection with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been confirmed in Romania, the Health Ministry (MS) announces on Monday.

According to the Ministry, 10 of the infected persons are from Bucharest, two from Ilfov County and one from Galati County.

The persons infected with the Omicron strain (5 men, 7 women and one child) are aged between 14 and 89, and 7 of them are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

A number of 38 cases of infection with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been confirmed in Romania so far.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.