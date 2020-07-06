Another 18 deaths in people infected with novel coronavirus takes toll to 1,768

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that, in the last 24 hours, 18 people died in Romania due to the novel coronavirus.

Until Monday, 1,768 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection died."Between 05.07.2020 (10:00) - 06.07.2020 (10:00), 18 deaths (10 men and 8 women) were registered, of some patients infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalized in Arges, Bacau, Botosani, Brasov, Dambovita, Galati, Bucharest, Mures, Olt, Prahova and Timis," states GCS.According to the quoted source, of these deaths, one was registered in the age category 40-49 years, six deaths in the age category 50-59 years, five deaths in the age category 60-69 years, three deaths in the age category 70 -79 years and three deaths in people over 80 years.No comorbidities were reported for one of the deaths, according to GCS.