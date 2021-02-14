Another 41 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, it is about 21 men and 20 women - people hospitalized in Arad, Arges, Bacau, Botosani, Braila, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Maramures, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Timis, Ilfov and Bucharest.

One death was recorded in the age group 30-39 years; two deaths in the age group 40-49 years; five deaths in the age group 50-59 years; 12 deaths in the age category 60-69 years; 13 deaths in the age group 70-79 years and eight in the category of over 80 years.

All deaths were from patients with comorbidities.