Another 48,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Romania

A new batch of vaccines delivered by the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson consisting of 48,000 doses arrived in Romania on Wednesday by road, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports.

According to CNCAV, the doses will be stored with the National Storage Centre and distributed to the existing regional centres nationwide, report agerpres.

CNCAV says that on April 14, Romania received a first batch of 60,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

For the continuation of the vaccination process by mobile vaccination centres/teams and the initiation of vaccination by family physicians on May 4, a number of 57,500 doses from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson are distributed from the Cantacuzino National Institute for Military Medicine Research and Development to the regional storage centres, as follows:

- Brasov Regional Distribution Centre: 10,000 doses;

- Cluj Regional Distribution Centre: 10,000 doses;

- Constanta Regional Distribution Centre: 10,000 doses;

- Craiova Regional Distribution Centre: 10,000 doses;

- Iasi Regional Distribution Centre: 10,000 doses;

- Timisoara Regional Distribution Centre: 7,500 doses.

 

