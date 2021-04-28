 
     
RO Vaccinare: Over 5,000,000 doses administered in Romania so far; over 3,158,000 people - immunized against COVID

Over 5,000,000 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered so far in Romania, the RO Vaccinare platform informed in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening, report agerpres.

"This evening we have exceeded the threshold of 5,000,000 doses administered during the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19. Over 3,158,000 people have been vaccinated in Romania against COVID-19 until tonight," the quoted source states.

The national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 started in Romania on December 27, 2020.

 

