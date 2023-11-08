Another 51 Romanian citizens from Gaza Strip and family members to cross from Gaza to Egypt

Another 51 Romanian citizens from the Gaza Strip and their family members will be able to go through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday to enter the territory of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed.The evacuation will be carried out in compliance with all the specific procedures required, given that they have been informed in advance by the representatives of Romania's Representative Office in Ramallah. For the evacuation of the evacuees, the mobile consular teams of the Rapid Reaction Unit of the MAE Task Force will provide the necessary support at the Rafah border crossing point for the evacuation of the Romanian citizens, namely specific consular assistance and will provide them with the necessary assistance until Cairo, from where they will be transported to Romania.
At the same time, the Inter-Institutional Task Force, through the diplomatic missions in Cairo and Tel Aviv, is continuing the dialogue with the Egyptian and Israeli authorities with a view to completing the evacuation operations for the other Romanian citizens and their family members who have requested support and are still in the Gaza Strip.
The first group of Romanians and family members, consisting of 93 people, was evacuated from Gaza on Tuesday.