Another three Romanian crews advance to World Junior Rowing Championships semifinals

Three Romanian crews advanced on Thursday to the semifinals of the World Junior Rowing Championships in Plovdiv (Bulgaria), as the men's four of Lucian-Andrei Florea, Alexandru Nitan, Petrisor-Darius Groza and Ionut Pavel won their repechage heat and will now race in the A/B semifinals, the men's pair of Eduard-Dragos Culdiuc and Alin Vasile Buzdugan came in second in the repechage and will run in the A/B semifinals, and Ana-Maria Matran also landed a spot in the women's A/B semifinals, after finishing second in the repechage.

The men's double sculls crew of Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu qualified on Wednesday for the A/B semifinals.

The women's pair of Andreea Ioana Serban and Felicia Maria Mihai finished 4th in the repechage and are out of the race for medals; they are now left to compete in the C/D semifinals.