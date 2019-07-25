ANPC: No participation in EU study on food double standard, to be neutral when taking over EU Council Presidency

The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) has decided not to send samples within the European study assessing the differences regarding food product composition, on the grounds of the neutrality in the context of Romania's taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, said ANPC President Marius Pirvu at the presentation of the stocktaking report of the Ministry of Economy on Thursday.

"It was our decision," the ANPC president said, asked why Romania did not participate in the European study on the food double standard, attended by 19 European states the results of which were published by the European Commission at the end of June."We felt we had to be neutral on this subject. The first step was the study of the label," added Marius Pirvu.As far as EU legislation on food composition is concerned, ANPC president has estimated that consumer preferences will no longer be part of the future European directive.Minister of Economy Niculae Badalau said he was not aware of ANPC's decision not to send samples to the European study on the food double standard.