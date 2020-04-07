ANSVSA: Two more veterinary laboratories to process tests for SARS-CoV-2

Two more sanitary veterinary laboratories from the Satu Mare and Bistrita Nasaud counties will start to process this week tests for detecting coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, informs the National Sanitary Veterinary and for Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) in a press release.

Moreover, in the next interval, based on the collaboration protocols concluded between the structures under the subordination of ANSVSA and the Ministry of Health, sanitary-veterinary units in the Arad, Olt, Braila, Prahova and Tulcea counties will also process tests for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.The ANSVSA had made available to the Ministry of Health, at the beginning of March, the existing operational equipment at the Institute for Diagnostic and Animal Health (IDSA), as well as in the veterinary sanitary laboratories and for food safety at the county level, for possibly processing tests taken from human subjects in the identification of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA.ANSVSA has also loaned PCR detection equipment to the Arad County Hospital, Cluj Hospital for Infectious Diseases and Timis County Emergency Hospital, based on convenience agreements.