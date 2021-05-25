Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 68,820 people immunized in last 24 hours

The National Committee for Coordinating Activities regarding Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), informs that, in the last 24 hours, there were 68,820 vaccine doses administered, among which 48,111 from Pfizer, 6,224 from Moderna, 7,467 from AstraZeneca and 7,018 from Johnson&Johnson.

The data was supplied by the National Institute of Public Health through the National Vaccination Electronic Register.

According to CNCAV, in the last 24 hours, 23,980 people were vaccinated with the first shot and 44,840 were vaccinated with the second one, Agerpres informs.

Since December 27, 2020, there were 7,454,991 doses administered to a number of 4,183,320 people, among which 911,649 received one shot and 3,271,671 received the second one.

In the last 24 hours there were 64 adverse reactions registered - 7 local types and 57 general types.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign there were 15,842 adverse reactions recorded in anti-COVID vaccines - 1,694 local types and 14,148 general types.

CNCAV mentions that 143 adverse reactions are currently being investigated.