Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/First 'symbolic' tranche to be allotted to 10 phase I hospitals

Vaccine doses from the first "symbolic" tranche will be allocated for the vaccination of medical personnel from the 10 phase I medical units, informs the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) on Friday.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, taking into account that the European Medicine Agency has announced 23 December as the likely date for granting conditional market authorisation for the COVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer, CNCAV is considering receiving the vaccine in Romania between 26 and 31 December.

In Romania, the national center for receiving and storing vaccine doses is the Cantacuzino National Institute of Medical-Military Research and Development in Bucharest.

Vaccine doses from the first "symbolic" tranche will be allocated for the vaccination of medical personnel from the 10 phase I medical units, namely:

* Brasov - Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases;

* Bucharest - Prof. Dr. Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases;

* Bucharest - Dr. Victor Babes Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases (including the external modular section Pipera);

* Cluj - Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases Cluj-Napoca;

* Constanta - Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases Constanta;

* Dolj - Victor Babes Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases and Pulmonology-Phthisiology Craiova;

* Iasi - Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases;

* Maramures - Dr. Nicolae Rusea Hospital of Pulmonology-Phthisiology Baia Mare;

* Suceava - St. John the New County Emergency Hospital Suceava;

* Timis - Dr. Victor Babes Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases and Pulmonology-Phthisiology Timisoara (including the outer section of this hospital - clinical section for cardiovascular recovery - within the Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Timisoara).

The approval of the Cantacuzino National Medical-Military Research and Development Institute in Bucharest as a national storage center for vaccines against COVID-19 is being completed, with all stages of space development being completed, including the installation of storage ultrafreezers at -80 degrees C, the cited source states.

By Friday, the working procedures concerning the medical and logistical activities carried out during the vaccination campaign will be completed at the CNCAV level.

Also, according to the release, during this period training activities for the vaccination staff will begin.

It is estimated that all members of the vaccination teams will carry out this training by 25 December 2020 at the latest.