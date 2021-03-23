Anti-COVID vaccination/Doctor Gheorghita: More than 775,000 persons on waiting lists

The head of the National Committee for Anti-Covid Vaccination Activities (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, on Tuesday said that, so far, more than 775,000 people are to be found on the waiting lists for immunisation.

He showed that most people are to be found on the waiting list in Bucharest - 148,776 and Cluj - 64,472, Prahova - over 34,000, Ilfov - over 32,000, Brasov - over 30,000 and Sibiu - over 27,000 counties.

According to Valeriu Gheorghita, more than 1,237,000 people are scheduled for vaccination: 730,146 - for Pfizer centres (for the first dose - 65,709), 115,511 - for Moderna centres (for the first dose 86,494), 391,511 - for AstraZeneca centres (for the first dose - 111,751).He indicated that there are currently 6,952 vacancies for vaccination with Pfizer, 4,232 for Moderna and 12,346 for AstraZeneca.