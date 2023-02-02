Anti-graft directorate: 72 pandemic related files sent to court, 90 other still in progress

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) chief prosecutor Crin Bologa said on Thursday that more than 70 cases "with dozens of defendants" in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic have been sent to trial, told Agerpres.

"We have a more special situation, because we have begun to avoid these causes starting with 2020, causes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 72 cases were sent to trial with dozens of defendants. And, now, 90 cases with crimes related to the pandemic situation, in which more than 122 people are already suspected or indicted, are still underway. The estimated damages are enormous," said Crin Bologa on the occasion of the presentation of the DNA stocktaking report for 2022.