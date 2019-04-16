Anti-graft Directorate requests deadlines in Liviu Dragnea and Darius Valcov's case files be changed

National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors have made requests to change the court terms set by the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ, Supreme Court, ed. n.) judges in the case files of Liviu Dragnea and Darius Valcov, the reason being a quick trial of these cases, the DNA press office informs on Wednesday.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed. n.) leader Liviu Dragnea's case is due on May 20, and the Prime minister's state councilor Darius Valcov's on 11 June.In this context, the DNA prosecutors are calling on the judges to change these deadlines and order shorter ones, so that the case files are judged more quickly.