Anti-graft prosecutors conducting searches in public procurement case

Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) are carrying out searches in the city of Bucharest and in the county of Calarasi in a case regarding the conclusion of contracts for the public procurement of equipment for the local and national Police, told Agerpres.

Judicial sources told AGERPRES that the searches include the offices of the Local Police Bucharest District 1, the Bucharest Police General Directorate and the Calarasi County Police Inspectorate.

According to a press statement released by DNA, the searches are carried out at five addresses in Bucharest and in Calarasi County: three headquarters of public institutions, and the rest headquarters of commercial companies, after getting the court warrants.

"Prosecutors with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate - the Section for Combatting Crimes Related to Corruption are conducting investigations in a criminal case concerning suspicions regarding the commission of crimes similar to corruption in 2022-2023, in connection with the conclusion of a public procurement contract regarding the purchase of equipment for the local police and the national police," the investigators say.