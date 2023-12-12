 
     
Anti-graft prosecutors raid several hospital institutions in corruption case

dna pandemie

Prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) raided on Tuesday the Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services of Bucharest and the Coltea and Sf. Luca hospitals in Bucharest, in relation to a corruption case on the implementation of IT services at hospitals in Bucharest, DNA told AGERPRES in a press release.

"Prosecutors with the National Anti-corruption Directorate - Anti-Corruption Section are conducting investigations in a criminal case involving suspicions of corruption offences committed by public officials in 2023, in the context of a public procurement procedure that provided for the implementation of IT services in hospitals in Bucharest. On December 12, pursuant to the judicial authorizations granted by the competent court, house searches were carried out at the offices of three public institutions in Bucharest. The prosecutors are supported by the IGPR - Special Operations Directorate and the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie," DNA said.

