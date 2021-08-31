Approval of National Strategy against Organized Crime 2021-2024, on Government session agenda

The draft decision regarding the approval of the National Strategy against Organized Crime 2021-2024 is on the agenda of the Government's Wednesday session.

The draft provides that the strategy will be implemented through the action plan, which establishes specific activities and projects, with the mentioning of budgets and financing sources, as well as the institutional terms and responsibilities.

The Monitoring Committee for the strategy is established, formed of one representative each, from the leadership positions, at least the level of director, within the Justice Ministry, the Internal Affairs Ministry, the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

The chair of the committee is the representative of the Justice Ministry. Among the attributes of this committee are the formulation of recommendations and proposals of measures to institutions and authorities with attributes in the realm of the fight against organized crime, in view of ensuring the coherence and efficiency of the process to implement the provisions of the strategy and the annual informing of the Prime Minister and the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence regarding the implementation stage of the objectives established in the strategy, through the annual monitoring report.