Approx. 50 mothers with their children accomodated in private medical centre

Approximately 50 Ukrainian mothers with their children, who took refuge in Romania, arrived in Arad City on Tuesday morning and are staying at a private medical centre in the city, where they will remain until they manage to arrange transport to different European countries where they have relatives or friends.

The refugees, who came from Chernivtsi and Chernobyl, were picked up by a bus from the Siret Customs, the transport having been initially organized for 50 foreign medical students who had studied in Ukraine and who came to our country. According to the transport organizers, these students gave up the bus in favour of mothers and children.

The Ukrainians are housed in a private medical care centre, where they also receive food, and teams of doctors will consult them on Tuesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

"This is the first group of refugees to arrive in Arad from Vama Siret. The group consists of 48 people, mothers and children, the youngest being three months old. Most are children, about 70 percent. We also have a mother with seven children. This private initiative pursues a strictly humanitarian purpose. We are also supported by associations, which will provide food and necessities during their stay. Some of the refugees are homeless, so we do not know how long they will stay with us," he told AGERPRES. , Sorin Fildan, representative of the Red Medica clinic.

Most of the mothers said that they want to go to various countries in the European Union, where they have relatives or friends.

In Arad County, several associations announced that they were involved in supporting refugees, offering border transport and accommodation or various aids. Arad City Hall also announced that it is arranging about 300 accommodation places in boarding schools or nursing homes for the elderly.