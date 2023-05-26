Approximately 100 people detained following more than 300 searches into organized criminal groups

Approximately 100 people were detained by Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors, following more than 300 searches carried out on Thursday, into criminal groups specialized in drug trafficking, human trafficking and computer crime.

According to a press release from DIICOT sent to AGERPRES, on Thursday, as part of a large-scale operation, DIICOT prosecutors, the Romanian Police and the Border Police, with the support of the Romanian Gendarmerie, carried out 58 operative actions to dismantle organized criminal groups, specialized in drug trafficking of risk and high risk, as well as the performance of operations with substances with psychoactive effect, being also targeted cases that have as their object human trafficking, the exploitation of vulnerable people and computer crime.

In the framework of the coordinated operation, carried out at the national level, the DIICOT prosecutors together with the police executed a number of over 300 home search warrants and approximately 300 arrest warrants, the cited source mentions.

"In the instrumented cases, the prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism have ordered, up to this time, the detention of 97 defendants for 24 hours and the taking of judicial control measures against 35 defendants", states DIICOT.

Following the house searches, the prosecutors show that approximately 40 kilograms of cannabis were identified and seized, 4 indoor cannabis cultures with related installations, over 18 kilograms of high-risk and high-risk drugs (synthetic drugs, cannabis resin, cocaine, hallucinogen mushrooms), over 900 tablets, 60 mechanical shredders and 37 precision scales.

The investigators also inform that seven lethal weapons and 11 non-lethal weapons, over 162 pieces of ammunition of various categories, 13 luxury cars, several jewels and five luxury watches, 241 mobile phones, 19 laptops and 23 items of storage and 16 bank cards.

At the same time, says DIICOT, the sums of 114,000 euros, 789,000 lei, 490,000 forints, 2,130 US dollars and 630 pounds were identified and seized. AGERPRES