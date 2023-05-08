Approximately 195,200 persons cross Romania's borders on Sunday.

Approximately 195,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 46,300 means of transport, carried out, on Sunday, the control formalities, both on the entry and exit ways, through border points throughout the country, the Inspectorate General of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, 96,068 people entered Romania, including 8,226 Ukrainian citizens.

As regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - crossing points and "green border" - border police officers found, on Sunday, 89 illegal acts (34 offences and 55 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, told Agerpres.

The goods seized for confiscation were worth over 272,200 lei.

The value of the fines imposed amounted to approximately 65,100 lei.

On Sunday, 18 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements, and 17 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.