Approximately 7,000 detainees, fit for productive activities, unskilled or semi-skilled

Approximately 7,000 detainees are fit to perform productive activities, either unskilled or semi-qualified, the National Administration of Penitentiaries (ANP) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

"In a labor market with many variables, the penitentiary system, through its legislative specificity, has an indisputable advantage, in the sense that the potential employers can rely on the labor force at any time. Moreover, a possible request for supplementing the number of detainees involved in such lucrative activities can be solved in just a few days. (...) Annually, over 2,000 detainees work with economic agents in various fields, such as: car wiring , footwear, plastics, constructions, printing, assembling electrical components," states the ANP.

The detainees can be contracted with the minimum wage, without the need to pay contributions to the state social insurance budget, health insurance budget, unemployment fund, etc.The penitentiary administration shall appoint free of charge a certain number of penitentiary police officers who are responsible for the proper conduct of productive activities, in collaboration with the beneficiary's representatives."The workforce provided is constant, disciplined and efficient," the ANP said. The institution has shown interest in long-term partnerships, at regional or national level. The ANP specified that, among the current collaborations, there are contractual relations of over 10 years.The 38 detention units are located thus geographically that the activities provided by detainees can be carried out in any area of interest on the national territory, the ANP added.