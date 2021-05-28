Arad: 20 migrants, caught at border checkpoint in truck or attempting to cross green border to Hungary

Border police caught 20 migrants from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan in the last 24 hours as they tried to cross the border, hiding in a truck or crossing a field on foot.

Seven migrants were found at the Nadlac II Border Checkpoint, while a truck driven by a Turkish citizen was being checked.

The Arad Border Police state that the driver was transporting double glazed doors for a company in Belgium, according to the documents accompanying the goods.

In Bihor County, the border policemen from the Girisu de Cris Sector caught 13 foreigners walking on foot, in the field, towards the neighboring country. Following the verifications, it was established that they are citizens of Iraq and Syria, aged between 16 and 29, most of them being asylum seekers in Romania.

In both cases, the border police are conducting investigations.