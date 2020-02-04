 
     
Arad border policemen catch 7 migrants attempting to cross border with Hungary

Seven citizens from Syria and Iraq have been caught by border policemen in Arad county while attempting to cross on foot from Romania to Hungary, a release of the Oradea Territorial Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) has informed on Tuesday.

"On 04.02.2020, around 02:30hrs, policemen with the Turnu Border Police Sector (SPF) - Oradea ITPF have identified, at approximately 200 meters from the border line with the neighbor state, seven persons heading on foot toward Hungary's territory. The seven foreign citizens were taken and transported to the Turnu SPF headquarters for investigations. Within the preliminary verifications, the border policemen established that the group was made up of six Syrian citizens and one Iraqi, five men, one woman and one minor. The adults are aged between 18 and 45 and the minor is 17 years old. They stated they wanted to reach western Europe," the quoted source mentioned.

The migrants are investigated for attempt to illegally cross the state border. AGERPRES

