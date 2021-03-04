Arad: Hundreds of trucks are waiting to enter Hungary due to thorough controls

Hundreds of trucks are waiting, on Thursday, in lines, at the border to enter Hungary, where thorough controls are being carried out on the freight trucks due to the numerous migrants caught lately attempting to cross the border illegally.

According to the online border traffic monitoring application on the official website of the Border Police, the longest waiting time for trucks to enter Hungary is at Nadlac II Border Checkpoint. Here are five control lines for leaving the country, intended for heavy traffic, and the waiting time for formalities is at least 90 minutes.

At the Bors and Petea Border Checkpoints, the expected waiting time is 60 minutes.

Shorter waiting times are in the following checkpoints: Nadlac I (40 minutes), Varand (30 minutes) and Bors II (30 minutes), and traffic is normal at Turnu, Salonta and Valea lui Mihai.

According to the Arad Border Police, the increase in waiting times is caused by the large number of trucks arriving at the border and by the detailed controls that take place at the entrance to Hungary, for detecting migrants.

According to the quoted source, in order to open more control arteries, so that the waiting times decrease, it is necessary for the Hungarian Police to allocate additional personnel, the control teams being Romanian-Hungarian joint teams.

Light and tourist traffic is not affected at any crossing point on the border with Hungary.