Arad: Number of migrants caught trying to cross the border illegally, 2.5 times higher in 2020

The number of migrants caught last year trying to cross the border to Hungary illegally, through Arad County, is 2.5 times higher than in 2019, half of them being hidden in cargo trucks.

The representatives of the Arad Border Police transmitted, at the request of AGERPRES, that in 2020, 2,011 people were caught trying to cross the border to Hungary illegally, in order to reach countries in Western Europe. Of these, only 27 are citizens of the European Union, the rest being from outside the European space, the vast majority from Asian countries.

Half of the migrants were caught hidden in means of transport, especially cargo trucks that were to arrive in the Schengen area. The rest were caught with false documents or belonging to other people or were caught trying to cross the green border on foot.

Most migrants were detected in 2020 at the Nadlac II Border Checkpoint, respectively 945.

Compared to 2019, the increase in the number of people who tried to cross the border to Hungary illegally, through Arad County, is twice and a half. According to the Arad Border Police, in 2019 764 people were caught in this situation, of whom only 21 were from the European Union.

The comparison made only for Nadlac II Checkpoint reveals an even greater increase in attempts to cross illegally, three times compared to 2019, when 292 people were caught.

Most of the migrants caught are from Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey, Iraq and Morocco.