Archdiocese of Suceava, Radauti ships 15t of aid to Ukraine for citizens in need

As many as 15 tonnes of aid for Ukrainian citizens have been shipped to Ukraine by the Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti and will be distributed by the Ukrainian authorities in areas hard hit by the conflict.

The Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti, in collaboration with the county administration, namely the Prefecture and the County Council of Suceava, Suceava Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISU), Border Police on Sunday night shipped 15 tonnes of aid to civilians affected by the conflict these days in Ukraine.The humanitarian aid distributed by seven minibuses consisted of water, food (sandwiches, preserves, bread, sweets, dairy products, including powdered milk, fruit, baby food), personal care products (diapers, napkins, disinfectants, detergents) and other products (blankets, medical kits, medicines, flashlights, bottles, pacifiers), and also toys.According to the Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti, parishioners, parishes, monasteries, and the other archdioceses of the diocese, as well as other benefactors and donors, were involved in the purchase and preparation of the aid packages.The actions of support continue, with officials of the Archdiocese of Suceava and Radauti being present in key points from which they can come to the rescue of those who seek refuge from armed conflicts.