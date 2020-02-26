Arrears on lei loans up 3.7pct; arrears on foreign currency loans up 12.8pct, in Jan

The total value of arrears on lei loans of the population and companies accounted for 4.74 per cent billion lei in January 2020, up 3.7 per cent against the amount recorded in the previous month, while arrears on foreign currency loans surged by 12.8 per cent, up to 2.35 billion lei (equivalent), according to data provided by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The total lei loans reached 181.635 billion lei in January (by 0.22 per cent more than in the previous month), out of which 68.32 billion lei were amounts contracted by economic operators and 109.34 lei loans taken by the populations.Foreign currency loans totalled approximately 90.417 billion in lei equivalent in January 2020 (by 2 per cent more than in December 2019), out of which 50.9 billion lei were loans contracted by economic operators and 34.2 billion lei loans contracted by the population.Bucharesters had arrears on lei loans of 1.848 billion lei and arrears on foreign currency loans of 1.056 billion lei (equivalent).The total loans in lei contracted in the Capital City account for 64.486 billion lei and the total foreign currency loans account for 45.795 billion lei. AGERPRES