 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Artists and artisans at MNTR fair - first edition from Friday till Sunday, at Peasant Museum

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
mntr

The first edition of the fair "Artists and artisans at MNTR" will take place from Friday to Sunday, between 10.00 - 18.00, at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant (MNTR).

Artists and artisans who through their art contribute to the recouping and revitalization of traditional crafts, including their contemporary revaluations will be present, informs a press release sent by the museum.

According to the quoted source, visitors will be able to admire and buy products made according to old techniques and almost forgotten crafts: ceramic pottery, painted furniture, wooden objects, glass or ceramic ornaments, silver jewelry, toys, icons on glass, engravings, paintings, fabrics, but also lavender decorations.

There will be a gastronomic offer provided by traditional producers, who will sell honey, homemade cakes, teas, sponge cakes and gingerbread.

The price of the entrance ticket to the fair, which can also be purchased online, is: adults - 8 lei; pensioners - 4 lei; pupils and students, holders of the Euro 26 card, up to 30 years old, adults with medium or mild disabilities - 2 lei.

AGERPRES is the media partner of the event.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.